2018-03-28 12:18:59 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island through to the weekend.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy across sections of northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy and windy conditions mainly across northern parishes. Tonight, expect mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

On Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes. Windy conditions mainly along the north coast.

On Friday into Saturday expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes during the morning. Mainly sunny elsewhere.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A dissipating Cold Front across northern Bahamas.