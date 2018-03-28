Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, March 28, 2018

2018-03-28 12:18:59 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island through to the weekend.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across sections of northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy and windy conditions mainly across northern parishes. Tonight, expect mainly fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
On Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes. Windy conditions mainly along the north coast.
On Friday into Saturday expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes during the morning. Mainly sunny elsewhere.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A dissipating Cold Front across northern Bahamas.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

