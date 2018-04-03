2018-04-03 12:11:41 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a dissipating Trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. A High Pressure Ridge is expected to briefly build across the north western Caribbean through to Thursday. Generally partly cloudy conditions are to be expected. However, afternoon showers remain possible across some western parishes.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across western parishes; elsewhere is expected to be mainly sunny to partly cloudy. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



On Wednesday, expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of mainly northwestern parishes.



On Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers across most parishes.



On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy in the morning across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Trough across the eastern Caribbean