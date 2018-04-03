Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, April 3, 2018

2018-04-03 12:11:41 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a dissipating Trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. A High Pressure Ridge is expected to briefly build across the north western Caribbean through to Thursday. Generally partly cloudy conditions are to be expected. However, afternoon showers remain possible across some western parishes.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across western parishes; elsewhere is expected to be mainly sunny to partly cloudy. Tonight will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

On Wednesday, expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of mainly northwestern parishes.

On Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers across most parishes.

On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy in the morning across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Trough across the eastern Caribbean

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, March 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 27, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 23, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 22, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, March 21, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 20, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday March 19,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 15, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, March 12, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter