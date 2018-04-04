|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, April 4, 2018
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the western Caribbean. It will be mainly fair to partly conditions can be expected as the High Pressure Ridge lies briefly across Jamaica. Come Thursday, a Trough is expected to develop and linger across the northern Caribbean; thereby influencing afternoon shower activity into the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across western parishes; elsewhere is expected to be mainly sunny to partly cloudy. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across most parishes.
Friday: Mostly cloud morning across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.
Saturday:Scattered afternoon showers across western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Trough across the northeastern Caribbean .
