Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, April 4, 2018

2018-04-04 13:47:49 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the western Caribbean. It will be mainly fair to partly conditions can be expected as the High Pressure Ridge lies briefly across Jamaica. Come Thursday, a Trough is expected to develop and linger across the northern Caribbean; thereby influencing afternoon shower activity into the weekend.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across western parishes; elsewhere is expected to be mainly sunny to partly cloudy. Tonight will be fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across most parishes.

Friday: Mostly cloud morning across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.

Saturday:Scattered afternoon showers across western parishes.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Trough across the northeastern Caribbean .

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

