2018-04-04 13:47:49 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across the western Caribbean. It will be mainly fair to partly conditions can be expected as the High Pressure Ridge lies briefly across Jamaica. Come Thursday, a Trough is expected to develop and linger across the northern Caribbean; thereby influencing afternoon shower activity into the weekend.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across western parishes; elsewhere is expected to be mainly sunny to partly cloudy. Tonight will be fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across most parishes.



Friday: Mostly cloud morning across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.



Saturday:Scattered afternoon showers across western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Trough across the northeastern Caribbean .