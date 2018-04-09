Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, April 9, 2018

2018-04-09 13:45:01 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the region until Tuesday. Thereafter, a Trough will become the dominant system.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning with possible isolated showers. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy morning with possible isolated showers across northern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front in the Gulf of Mexico. There is also a High Pressure Ridge lingering across the eastern Caribbean.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

