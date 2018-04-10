2018-04-10 13:28:51 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across Jamaica until tomorrow, when a Trough moves across the island and influence weather conditions.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.



Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across western parishes.



Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.