|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, April 10, 2018
2018-04-10 13:28:51 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across Jamaica until tomorrow, when a Trough moves across the island and influence weather conditions.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across western parishes.
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service