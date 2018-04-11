2018-04-11 13:54:43 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger over the island for the next two days. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge will become the significant feature.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes, while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect few isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers across sections of south-central parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across western parishes.



Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across section of central and western parishes.



Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers are expected across sections of most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.