2018-04-12

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica.The Trough is expected to remain over Jamaica for the next two days. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge l builds across the Island and become the significant feature.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across hilly inland areas and southwestern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across section of most parishes.



Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers are expected across sections

of most parishes.



Sunday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across northern and southeastern parishes.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a frontal system across the Florida Straits.

