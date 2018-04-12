|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, April 12, 2018
2018-04-12 12:52:59 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica.The Trough is expected to remain over Jamaica for the next two days. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge l builds across the Island and become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across hilly inland areas and southwestern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across section of most parishes.
Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers are expected across sections
of most parishes.
Sunday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across northern and southeastern parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a frontal system across the Florida Straits.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
