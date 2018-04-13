2018-04-13 17:18:52 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to linger across Jamaica and the region until late Saturday evening. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge will become the significant feature.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning Isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere.

This Afternoon Expect widely scattered showers across sections of most parishes.

Tonight Partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today 31 degrees Celsius.



Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Saturday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across section of central and western parishes.



Sunday / Monday: Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front across the Bahamas.