2018-04-16 13:09:46 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Pre-Frontal Trough across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a Cold front across the western Caribbean. The Cold Front is expected to move over central Cuba tonight, then it will remain stationary before dissipating through late Tuesday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes while generally fair elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across section of central and western parishes.

Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Tuesday, expect isolated morning showers northern parishes. Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



On Wednesday, expect isolated morning showers northern parishes. Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated across sections of central and western parishes.



On Thursday, expect partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.