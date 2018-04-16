|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, April 16, 2018
2018-04-16 13:09:46 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Pre-Frontal Trough across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a Cold front across the western Caribbean. The Cold Front is expected to move over central Cuba tonight, then it will remain stationary before dissipating through late Tuesday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes while generally fair elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across section of central and western parishes.
Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday, expect isolated morning showers northern parishes. Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
On Wednesday, expect isolated morning showers northern parishes. Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated across sections of central and western parishes.
On Thursday, expect partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service