Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, April 17, 2018
2018-04-17 11:57:55 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough is across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a dissipating stationary front across eastern Cuba. The Frontal system is expected to move north over the southern Bahamas before dissipating.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across sections of northern parishes while mainly fair elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers across section of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning over northern parishes. Expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and southwestern parishes.
Thursday: Mainly fair morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers
and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
