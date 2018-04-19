|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday April 19,2018
2018-04-19 14:50:29 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica for the next two days, thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge becomes the dominant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 24 degrees Celsius.
2-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
On Friday, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.
On Saturday, expect isolated afternoon showers across eastern and south-central parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
