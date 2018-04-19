2018-04-19 14:50:29 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica for the next two days, thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge becomes the dominant feature.



24-HOUR FORECAST

Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.

Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 24 degrees Celsius.





2-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



On Friday, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

On Saturday, expect isolated afternoon showers across eastern and south-central parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.