Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday April 19,2018

2018-04-19


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica for the next two days, thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge becomes the dominant feature.

24-HOUR FORECAST
Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 24 degrees Celsius.


2-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

On Friday, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.
On Saturday, expect isolated afternoon showers across eastern and south-central parishes.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.

