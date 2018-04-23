|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, April 23, 2018
2018-04-23 12:15:28 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica over the next two days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies. This afternoon to evening, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow)
Tuesday/Wednesday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over sections of central and western parishes during the afternoon.
Thursday: Scattered showers over sections of central and western parishes during the afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
