SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica over the next two days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies. This afternoon to evening, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow)

Tuesday/Wednesday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over sections of central and western parishes during the afternoon.



Thursday: Scattered showers over sections of central and western parishes during the afternoon.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.

