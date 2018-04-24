2018-04-24 11:30:12 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across Jamaica. The Trough continues to linger across the central Caribbean including Jamaica for the next few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon to evening, expect isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across sections of central parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.





2-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow)



Wednesday: Widely Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms over sections of central and western parishes becoming partly cloudy by Wednesday night.



Thursday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms over sections of central and western parishes



Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.