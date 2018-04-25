2018-04-25 15:40:42 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A Trough across Jamaica. The Trough lingers across Jamaica for the next few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly Sunny. This afternoon to evening, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.