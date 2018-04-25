|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, April 25, 2018
2018-04-25 15:40:42 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A Trough across Jamaica. The Trough lingers across Jamaica for the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly Sunny. This afternoon to evening, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service