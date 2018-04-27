|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, April 26, 2018
2018-04-27 09:08:33 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE...A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across Jamaica for the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mostly Sunny.
This afternoon to evening, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Tonight will partly cloudy across northern parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.3-DAY FORECAST:
Thursday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Friday: Mostly Sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across hilly areas. Partly cloudy night.
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across western parishes. Mainly fair night.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service