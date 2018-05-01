|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, May 01, 2018
2018-05-01 12:32:54 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across Jamaica for the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mostly sunny. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
2-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Mostly sunny morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Thursday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Cold Front across central Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
