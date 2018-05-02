2018-05-02 13:51:16 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to generate unstable conditions across Jamaica until Friday.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny.

This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight, expect isolated thunderstorms.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday/Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a dissipating Cold Front across the Bahamas.