Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, May 02, 2018
2018-05-02 13:51:16 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to generate unstable conditions across Jamaica until Friday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny.
This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight, expect isolated thunderstorms.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday/Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a dissipating Cold Front across the Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
