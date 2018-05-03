2018-05-03 10:18:04 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE...A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across Jamaica for the next three days.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be mostly Sunny.

This afternoon to evening, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Tonight will partly cloudy across northern parishes.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.3-DAY FORECAST:



Thursday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Friday: Mostly Sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across hilly areas. Partly cloudy night.



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across western parishes. Mainly fair night.