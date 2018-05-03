2018-05-03 10:23:24 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is aTrough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across Jamaica over the next three days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly Cloudy skies. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Tonight will see lingering showers across sections of northern parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday: Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a Stationary Front across the Bahamas.

rlb