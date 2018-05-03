|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday May 3,2018
2018-05-03 10:23:24 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is aTrough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across Jamaica over the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly Cloudy skies. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Tonight will see lingering showers across sections of northern parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Friday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Saturday: Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Stationary Front across the Bahamas.
rlb
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service