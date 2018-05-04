|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, May 4, 2018
2018-05-04 13:29:47 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A Trough across Jamaica. Unstable weather conditions are expected to persist this afternoon and throughout the weekend as the Trough across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean is expected to remain the significant feature for the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly Cloudy
This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of eastern parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Morning showers across eastern parishes and scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Sunday: Intermittent shower activity and isolated thunderstorms expected across most parishes.
Monday: Intermittent showers.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
