2018-05-04 13:29:47 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A Trough across Jamaica. Unstable weather conditions are expected to persist this afternoon and throughout the weekend as the Trough across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean is expected to remain the significant feature for the next three days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly Cloudy

This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of eastern parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday: Morning showers across eastern parishes and scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.

Sunday: Intermittent shower activity and isolated thunderstorms expected across most parishes.

Monday: Intermittent showers.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.