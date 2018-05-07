Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, May 07, 2018

2018-05-07 16:25:12 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to generate unstable weather conditions across the island until Tuesday.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning/Afternoon, expect widespread showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 28 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday/ Wednesday/ Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 26, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

