2018-05-08 08:11:42 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is

a trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. It is expected to continue generating unstable weather conditions across the island tonight into today. A gradual improvement is expected in the late evening into Wednesday.







24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect mostly cloudy skies.

In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.



Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 23 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms particularly.

Thursday/Friday: Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is Cold Front just west of Cuba extending across the Gulf of Mexico.