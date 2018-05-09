|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday May 8,2018
2018-05-09 10:21:53 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is
a trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. It is expected to continue generating unstable weather conditions across the island tonight into today. A gradual improvement is expected in the late evening into Wednesday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect mostly cloudy skies.
In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 23 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms particularly.
Thursday/Friday: Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is Cold Front just west of Cuba extending across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service