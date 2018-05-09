2018-05-09 10:34:00 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough just west of Jamaica. Weather conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy across much of the island this morning. By this afternoon, however, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are to affect north western sections of the island. A High Pressure Ridge is expected to gradually build across the northern Caribbean late today into Thursday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes and mainly sunny across western sections of the island.



This Afternoon will see scattered showers across northern parishes and thunderstorms across north western parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers across sections of north western parishes. Fair elsewhere.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Friday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers across inland areas of central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

A weak Low Pressure area west of the Cayman Islands and a weakening Stationary Front north of the Bahamas.