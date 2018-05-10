2018-05-10 10:32:26 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the region over the next few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms.





2-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday/Saturday: Mainly sunny during the morning. Isolated showers during the afternoon.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a Trough west of Jamaica.