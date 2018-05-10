|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday May 10, 2018
2018-05-10 10:32:26 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the region over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms.
2-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday/Saturday: Mainly sunny during the morning. Isolated showers during the afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Trough west of Jamaica.
