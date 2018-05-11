2018-05-11 12:21:30 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to linger across the island for the next three days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.



Saturday: Mainly Sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across western parishes.



Sunday: Mainly sunny mornings. Isolated afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across northern parishes.



Monday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms across eastern parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a Trough west of Jamaica.