Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday May 14,2018

2018-05-15 12:02:22 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island for the next three days.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 24 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly sunny during the morning. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.


Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Trough west of Jamaica.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

