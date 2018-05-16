|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
Local Weather Forecast for May 16, 2018
2018-05-16 09:53:54 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island through to the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Friday: Morning showers across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Saturday: Morning showers across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers isolated thunderstorms across eastern and central parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is an Area of Low Pressure Ridge in the northeastern section of the Gulf of Mexico.
TCR
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
