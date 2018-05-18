2018-05-18 10:18:19 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a hidh pressure ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island through to the weekend.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms especially across central and western parishes.

Windy across southern parishes



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday: Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Sunday/Monday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a Trough across the Gulf of Mexico.

rlb