Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday May 18,2018
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a hidh pressure ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island through to the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms especially across central and western parishes.
Windy across southern parishes
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Sunday/Monday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Trough across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
