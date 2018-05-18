Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
LOCAL FORECAST Friday May 18,2018

2018-05-18 10:18:19 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a hidh pressure ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island through to the weekend.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms especially across central and western parishes.
Windy across southern parishes

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Sunday/Monday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.

Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Trough across the Gulf of Mexico.
rlb

