2018-05-22

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across the western Caribbean.The Trough is expected to continue to influence weather conditions across the island through to Tuesday.







24-HOUR FORECAST



This Morning expect isolated showers across eastern and northwestern parishes.

This afternoon will see widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes. Expect windy conditions across coastal areas of southern parishes.Tonight, expect lingering showers across eastern parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):





Tuesday: Expect morning showers across eastern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Wednesday: Expect a partly cloudy morning. Then isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.



Thursday: Expect a mainly sunny morning with isolated afternoon showers.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a an area of Low Pressure across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.