2018-05-22 13:42:34 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough west of Jamaica. The Trough is expected to continue to influence weather conditions across Jamaica until Wednesday.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will see isolated showers and thunderstorms.

This Afternoon, expect scattered showers thunderstorms across central and western. Windy conditions across southern parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers across western parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Wednesday / Thursday / Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes during the afternoon.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Tropical Wave across the Eastern Caribbean.