SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean. Windy and Partly cloudy conditions are expected to dominate eastern and south central parishes as the High Pressure Ridge builds across Jamaica for the next two days. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are also expected across western sections of the island today.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes. While windy across southern coastal areas. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of western parishes. While windy across southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Friday: Isolated morning showers across some eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across western parishes.



Saturday: Widely scattered early morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across southern sections of the island.



Sunday: Isolated showers across western and central sections of the island.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A developing Low Pressure area across the western Caribbean.

A Low Level Jet Stream across the central Caribbean ,including Jamaica; contributing to windy conditions.