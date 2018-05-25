2018-05-25 12:20:40 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean, including Jamaica. is expected to remain across this area into early next week. Windy conditions are expected to persist across the island throughout the weekend.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated morning showers across some eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, there will be widely scattered showers and thunderstorms especially across western parishes. Tonight will becoming partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Saturday: Possible morning showers across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers. Windy especially across southern parishes.



Sunday: Possible morning showers across southern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy especially across southern parishes.



Monday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy especially across southern parishes.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Tropical Wave passes just south of Jamaica today.



A Low Level Jet Stream across the central Caribbean is enhancing windy conditions.



There is a broad area of low pressure over the Yucatan Peninsula that is becoming better organized and expected to drift northwards.