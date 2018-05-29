2018-05-29 12:13:29 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure is expected to persist across the island until Thursday. Expect mainly partly cloudy and windy conditions to continue especially across southern parishes.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across south central parishes. Windy conditions along coastal areas of southern parishes. Tonight, expect mainly fair and windy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers across western parishes. Wednesday night expected to be mainly fair.



Thursday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across central and western parishes becoming mainly fair by Thursday night.



Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across central and western parishes.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

Alberto weakened to a Depression across the southeastern US .