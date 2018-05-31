|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, May 31, 2018
2018-05-31 09:59:26 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is s expected to remain across the island until later today. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect showers across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Expect windy conditions along coastal areas of southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.
Saturday: Morning showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of northern parishes.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Trough across the western Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
