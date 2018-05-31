2018-05-31 09:59:26 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is s expected to remain across the island until later today. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to become the significant feature.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect showers across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Expect windy conditions along coastal areas of southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.

Saturday: Morning showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of northern parishes.

Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Trough across the western Caribbean.