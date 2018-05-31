Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, May 31, 2018

2018-05-31 09:59:26 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is s expected to remain across the island until later today. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to become the significant feature.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect showers across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Expect windy conditions along coastal areas of southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.
Saturday: Morning showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of northern parishes.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.


3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Trough across the western Caribbean.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, May 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, May 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, March 21, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, April 3, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, May 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, May 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, May 29, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, May 25, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, May 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday May 22,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday May 21,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday May 21,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday May 21,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday May 18,2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter