|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, May 30, 2018
2018-05-31 11:52:54 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There's a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the island into Thursday. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning saw partly cloudy and windy conditions. This afternoon expect possible isolated showers across hilly inland areas and sections of western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy and windy. Tonight will be mainly fair and windy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 32 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday/Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Possible isolated afternoon showers especially across western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Windy.
Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Alberto, now a Tropical Depression, continues to produce heavy rainfall as it moves across western Kentucky.
A High Pressure Ridge is the north of the Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service