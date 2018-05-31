2018-05-31 11:52:54 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There's a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the island into Thursday. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to become the significant feature.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning saw partly cloudy and windy conditions. This afternoon expect possible isolated showers across hilly inland areas and sections of western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy and windy. Tonight will be mainly fair and windy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 32 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday/Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Possible isolated afternoon showers especially across western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Windy.



Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

Alberto, now a Tropical Depression, continues to produce heavy rainfall as it moves across western Kentucky.

A High Pressure Ridge is the north of the Caribbean.