SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island until Tuesday. Thereafter, a Tropical Wave is expected to influence weather conditions across the island.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning Mainly sunny.

This Afternoon Isolated showers across sections of western parishes. Expect windy conditions along coastal areas of southern parishes.

Tonight... Mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego today is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday expect a mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny mornings. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.

Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Tropical Wave southwest of Jamaica.

TCR/NRS