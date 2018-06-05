2018-06-05 08:20:35 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. It will linger across the island until Wednesday afternoon. Thereafter, a Tropical Wave is expected to influence weather conditions across the island.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mainly sunny conditions.

This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of western parishes. Also expect windy conditions along coastal areas of southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Expect a partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.



Thursday: Expect a mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



Friday: Expect a mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.