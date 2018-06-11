|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday June 11, 2018
2018-06-11 14:13:39 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. Variably cloudy conditions are expected to continue across the island as the Trough lingers tonight. A Tropical Wave is expected to enhance rainfall activity across the island on tomorrow.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be cloudy with isolated showers across north eastern parishes. In the afternoon, expect variably cloudy conditions with isolated showers across western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
3-DAY FORECAST:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy across eastern parishes. Widely scattered showers across sections of most parishes. Mainly fair night.
Wednesday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.Mainly fair night.
Thursday: Isolated showers across eastern parishes Thursday morning. Partly cloudy afternoon and fair night expected.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean.
jcs
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service