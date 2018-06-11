2018-06-11 14:13:39 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. Variably cloudy conditions are expected to continue across the island as the Trough lingers tonight. A Tropical Wave is expected to enhance rainfall activity across the island on tomorrow.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be cloudy with isolated showers across north eastern parishes. In the afternoon, expect variably cloudy conditions with isolated showers across western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.











3-DAY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy across eastern parishes. Widely scattered showers across sections of most parishes. Mainly fair night.



Wednesday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.Mainly fair night.



Thursday: Isolated showers across eastern parishes Thursday morning. Partly cloudy afternoon and fair night expected.







3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean.

