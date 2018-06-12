2018-06-12 12:30:54 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



Trough moved west of Jamaica.Variably cloudy conditions are expected to continue tomorrow across the island as the instability across

the western Caribbean persists. A High Pressure Ridge will gradually build across the region.







24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be partly cloudy over eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect variably cloudy and windy conditions with widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.









3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Wednesday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected across sections of central and western parishes Partly cloudy night.



Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon over most parishes. Partly cloudy night over eastern parishes.



Friday: Mainly sunny and windy with the chance of late afternoon isolated showers over western parishes. Mainly fair night.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

The interaction of a mid to upper level trough and a tropical wave over the western Caribbean is enhancing showers and thunderstorms over that area.