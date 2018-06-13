Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, June 13, 2018

2018-06-13 12:41:03 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the island. Mainly sunny and windy conditions are expected to persist as the High Pressure Ridge affects the island. Additionally, a plume of Saharan Dust is expected to create Hazy conditions across the island and central Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge and Saharan Dust should remain across the area until Thursday.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms especially across central and western parishes. Expect windy conditions along coastal areas of southern parishes.
Tonight will be partly cloudy.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and MOntego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning expected. Widely scattered afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

Friday: Mainly sunny morning with isolated showers across hilly inland areas of central parishes during the afternoon.

Saturday: Isolated shower activity across some western parishes. Mainly fair night expected.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is an area of disturbed weather southwest of the island and moving northwest towards the Yucatan Peninsula and away from Jamaica.
This area has been given a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

There is also a Tropical Wave across the Eastern Caribbean.

