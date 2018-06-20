2018-06-20 12:49:16 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to influence the weather conditions across the island today. There is also an approaching Tropical Wave which will be in the vicinity of the island on Thursday, resulting in increased rainfall activity across the island Thursday into Friday.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect a partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy conditions along southern coastal areas. Tonight, expect lingering showers across sections of western parishes.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Thursday: Morning showers across sections eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.

Saturday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean.