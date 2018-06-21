|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 18, 2018
2018-06-21 10:16:31 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica.The High Pressure Ridge is expected to weaken further due an approaching Tropical Wave; to move across the island late Monday into Tuesday. Expect hazy conditions to persist.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny, hazy and windy. In the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies especially across western parishes. Windy along coastal areas.
Tonight will be mainly Fair
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon especially across western parishes. Windy along coastal areas. Hazy.
Wednesday/Thursday: Mainly sunny. Possible isolated afternoon showers especially across western parishes.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is another Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.
CAP
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
