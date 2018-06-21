Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 18, 2018

2018-06-21 10:16:36 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica.The High Pressure Ridge is expected to weaken further due an approaching Tropical Wave; to move across the island late Monday into Tuesday. Expect hazy conditions to persist.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny, hazy and windy. In the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies especially across western parishes. Windy along coastal areas.
Tonight will be mainly Fair



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon especially across western parishes. Windy along coastal areas. Hazy.

Wednesday/Thursday: Mainly sunny. Possible isolated afternoon showers especially across western parishes.


3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is another Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.
CAP

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 18, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, June 21, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, June 20, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, June 13, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday June 12,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday June 11, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday June 5, 20185k
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 4, 2018

 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter