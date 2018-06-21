2018-06-21 10:16:36 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica.The High Pressure Ridge is expected to weaken further due an approaching Tropical Wave; to move across the island late Monday into Tuesday. Expect hazy conditions to persist.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be mainly sunny, hazy and windy. In the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies especially across western parishes. Windy along coastal areas.

Tonight will be mainly Fair







3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon especially across western parishes. Windy along coastal areas. Hazy.



Wednesday/Thursday: Mainly sunny. Possible isolated afternoon showers especially across western parishes.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is another Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.

CAP