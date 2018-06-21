2018-06-21 10:34:09 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. Increased rainfall expected across most parishes this afternoon as a result of the Tropical Wave moving across the island.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers across sections of western parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

On Friday,Saturday and Sunday, expect partly cloudy morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is another Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.

CDJ