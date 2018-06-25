|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, June 21, 2018
2018-06-25 10:43:39 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. Increased rainfall expected across most parishes this afternoon as a result of the Tropical Wave moving across the island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers across sections of western parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
On Friday,Saturday and Sunday, expect partly cloudy morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is another Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
CDJ
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service