Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday June 25,2018
2018-06-25 10:47:52 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A Tropical Wave approaching Jamaica. The Tropical Wave will move across the island tonight into tomorrow and be west of the island by tomorrow evening. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to develop across the island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms across eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of western parishes. Windy conditions are also expected along coastal areas of the island. Tonight, expect isolated showers across eastern parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday: Morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes. Windy along coastal areas.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across western parishes.
Thursday: Isolated showers across section of hilly inland areas of the island.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
