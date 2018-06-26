Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, June 26, 2018

2018-06-26 11:40:11 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island until Wednesday when another Tropical Wave move across Jamaica.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes.
This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Windy conditions along southern coastal areas. Tonight will be mainly fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Thursday/Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes during the afternoon.

3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a another Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

