2018-06-26 11:40:11 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island until Wednesday when another Tropical Wave move across Jamaica.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes.

This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Windy conditions along southern coastal areas. Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

Thursday/Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes during the afternoon.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a another Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.