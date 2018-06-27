Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday June 27,2018

2018-06-27 12:24:38 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island into early Thursday when another Tropical Wave moves across the island. Meanwhile, another plume of the Saharan dust moves into the central Caribbean and is expected to limit shower activity and contribute to hazy conditions across the island.
Windy conditions persists.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect possible early morning showers across eastern parishes, elsewhere mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy.
Windy conditions along coastal areas.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday and Friday expect isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across hilly inland areas. Windy.
Saturday: Mainly sunny and hazy. Possible isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas. Windy.


3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge just north of the Northern Caribbean.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

