|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 3, 2018
2018-07-03 12:28:32 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. A Tropical Wave moves across the island today. Thereafter a High Pressure Ridge will build temporarily across the island ahead of another Tropical Wave which moves across the island on Thursday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy and hazy. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across hilly inland areas of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today 33 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas.
Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas.
Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms especially across central and western parishes.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service