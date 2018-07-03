Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 3, 2018

2018-07-03 12:28:32 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. A Tropical Wave moves across the island today. Thereafter a High Pressure Ridge will build temporarily across the island ahead of another Tropical Wave which moves across the island on Thursday.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy and hazy. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across hilly inland areas of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today 33 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today 33 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas.

Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas.

Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms especially across central and western parishes.


3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

